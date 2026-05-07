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The Hightower Report said, “A lower start for wheat this morning with speculative long liquidation continuing across the grain markets as war premium is extracted on the hopes for an Iran peace deal.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “USDA reported 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop rated good-to-excellent, up from 30% the previous week but still the lowest rating for this point in the season since 2023. Rain is forecast across portions of the dry U.S. wheat belt this week, though traders remain concerned that moisture may arrive too late to reverse drought damage in some areas.”