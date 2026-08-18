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“The overnight high in Sept. ’26 KC was within a dime of its contract high at $7.77 ½. Ukraine’s grain harvest has reached 30.8 mmt with 6.6 mil. HA (56%) of their cropland being harvested. Wheat harvest has so far come in at 23.8 mmt. A German farm association forecasts their countries wheat harvest will reach 20.9 mmt, down 7.7% YOY. IKAR reports Russia’s wheat export prices ended last week at $215 per mt, down $5 from the previous week. They expect Russia will export between 2.1-2.6 mmt in August, up from 1.6 mmt in July. U.S. WW harvest advanced to 96%, vs. 93% YA and five-year average of 94%,” Soderberg said.