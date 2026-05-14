People are also reading…
“Day 2 of the Kansas wheat tour estimated average yields of 39.3 bpa, vs. 53.5 bpa YA. The tours final yield est. for the state was 38.9 bpa, below the five-year average of 45.5 and the lowest since 2023. Their production forecast at 218 mil. bu. would imply their harvested acres at roughly 5.6 mil. acres. The USDA pegged Kansas yields at 37 bpa with production at 214.6 mil. bu. Their harvested acreage est. at 5.8 mil. represents 83% of the planted acres, below the historical average of 92%. The RGE is forecasting Argentine production in 2026-27 will range from 18-19 mmt, well below the 29.5 mmt in 2025/26. The USDA est. for 2025-26 production is 27.9 mmt and 21 mmt for 2026/27,” Soderberg said.