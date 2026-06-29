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The Hightower Report said, “A lower start for Chicago wheat this morning, while Kansas City is seeing slight gains. Another lower daily now and lower high overnight for the sixth consecutive session as technicals remain weak.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The advancing U.S. winter wheat harvest reinforced expectations for ample supplies. Hard red winter wheat was 49% harvested, well ahead of last year and the five-year average, while soft red winter wheat harvest reached 45%, also running ahead of normal.”