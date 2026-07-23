“Prices ranged from steady to $.10 lower. CGO Sept-26 was down $.09 ½ at $6.96 ¼ after trading to a new contract high. KC Sept-26 was $.03 ¾ lower at $7.59 ¾ while holding within yesterday’s range. MIAX Sept was up $.01 at $7.30, also holding within yesterday’s range. Hopes for a quick solution to the supply disruptions from the Black Sea region are fading. Yesterday was Day 2 of the ND Wheat Quality Council’s crop tour. They estimated yields in the NW portion of the state at 48 bpa, up from the 47.1 yield YA. The tour ends today with a final yield and production forecast expected this afternoon. The USDA is forecasting an average yield of 58 bpa, just below the 2024 record yield of 59 bpa. Exports at 11 mil. bu. were at the low end of expectations. YTD commitments are down 26% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 15%. Spring wheat acres in drought rose 1% to 25%, WW acres in drought slipped 1% to 47% while durum acres in drought plunged 18% to 22%,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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