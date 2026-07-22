Prices range from $.24-$.31 higher. CGO Sept-26 was up $.27 ¾ at $7.05 ¾ having carved out a fresh contract high at $7.08 ¼. Next resistance is $7.20, the May-24 high on the weekly continuation chart. KC Sept-26 was $.30 ½ higher at $7.63 ½ also establishing a new contract high while reaching a 3-year high on the weekly chart. MIAX Sept-26 was $.24 ¾ higher at $7.29. Supply disruptions from the Black Sea region coupled with expectations for lower production in the U.S./EU will likely keep the path of least resistance higher with volatility elevated. Freight insurance is becoming costly if not impossible to obtain. Hopes for a quick solution to the supply disruptions appear to be fading. Yesterday was day 1 of the ND crop tour. HRS yield estimates averaged 46 bpa, below the 50 bpa from YA. The tour ends on Thursday when they will issue their production forecast for the state. The USDA is forecasting an average yield of 58 bpa, just below the 2024 record yield of 59 bpa,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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