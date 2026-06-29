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“I see U.S. Spring wheat acres rising to 9.75 mil. up from the 9.415 projected in March and just above the Reuters average estimate at 9.5 mil. I’ve got 2025-26 ending stocks slipping 10 mil. to 925 mil., while the Reuters survey expected virtually no change. IKAR reports Russia’s export price for wheat ended last week at $231/mt, down $2 from the previous week,” Soderberg said. “U.S. export inspections at 13 mil. bu. were below expectations and the 15 mil. bu. needed per week to reach the USDA forecast. YTD inspections at 49 mil. bu. are up 1% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 17%.