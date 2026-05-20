“Prices range from $.02 to $.07 lower across the 3 classes. CGO July-26 was down $.06 ¾ at $6.60 ½, KC July-26 was down $.05 at $6.99 while MIAX July-26 was $.02 lower at $6.94 ½. All 3 classes experiencing 2-sided trade overnight. Algeria’s reportedly bought 200k mt of milling wheat in their recent 50k mt tender for July-Aug shipment. Prices ranged from $285-$292/mt CF. It would appear U.S. wheat is least likely to benefit from the Chinese trade agreement with U.S. prices uncompetitive in the global marketplace,” stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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