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Wheat is mixed to start the day with December Chicago wheat up 2 cents to $7.76, KC down 1-1/4 cents to $8.36-3/4, and Minnesota wheat down 1/4 cent to $7.62-3/4, said Amanda Brill with Total Farm Marketing.
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