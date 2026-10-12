“Prices were mixed ranging from $.04 lower to $.01 higher. CGO Dec-26 is up $.01 ¼ at $6.72 ¼, Dec-26 KC was down $.04 at $7.15 ¼ while Dec-26 MIAX was up $.01 at $6.96 ¼. All held within Friday’s range. IKAR raised their Russian Oct-26 export forecast .5 mmt to 3 mmt. They also report their export price ended last week at $268/mt, up $2 from the previous week. MM’s were net sellers of 19k contracts combined across the 3 classes of wheat, reducing their net-long position to only 6k contracts, the smallest in 3 months. Global stocks/use among major exporting countries jumped to 17.3% in October from 15.5% from Sept. on rising stocks in Russia and lower usage estimates. With the recent price pullback IMO there is little ‘War Premium’ left in the market. Unless the Black Sea opens soon, I sense downside price risk is limited ," stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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