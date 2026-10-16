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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices closed $.09-$.10 lower across the 3 classes. CGO Dec-26 slipped to a fresh 2 ½ month low with next support at the August low near $6.45. Dec-26 KC barely held support above the $7.00 level. Dec-26 MIAX closed into a 3-month low.” Brandon Doherty at Total Farm Marketing said, “The USDA reported an increase of 11.8 mb of wheat export sales for 26/27. Shipments last week totaled 11.9 mb, which falls under the 15.4 mb pace needed per week to reach their 750 mb export goal. US 26/27 wheat export commitments now sit at 383 mb, down 33% from last year.”