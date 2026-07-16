“Price were mixed while closing within $.03 of unchanged. All 3 classes fell back after stretching out to their highest levels in nearly 2 months. CGO Sept-26 was down $.02 ¾ at $6.74 ¾, KC Sept-26 was $.03 ½ lower at $7.16 ½ while MIAX Sept was up $.02 at $6.85 ¼. Open interest from yesterday’s trade was up 8k in CGO and 6.5k in KC, suggesting not just speculative short covering driving prices but likely a combination of fresh speculative longs or end users locking in prices. Starting next week the variable storage rate for KC (HRW) futures drops to $.00165 per bu. per day. A German farm co-op forecasts their 2026 wheat production will fall 5.6% from YA to 42.7 mmt, a day after France’s Farm Ministry projected production down 4% YOY. Supply disruptions from the world’s largest exporter of wheat coupled with lower production in the US and EU will likely keep the path of least resistance higher with volatility elevated. Export sales at 9 mil. bu. were at the low end of expectations. YTD commitments are down 23% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 15%,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
Recently Listed