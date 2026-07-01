People are also reading…
“The wheat complex is trading modestly higher across the board this morning as the market balances updated USDA acreage data against expectations for ample global supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Looking at the September contracts, Chicago wheat is up 2-1/2 cents at $5.91-3/4, Kansas City wheat is 4 cents higher at $6.29-1/4, and Minneapolis spring wheat is up 4-3/4 cents at $6.11-1/4. USDA estimated June 1 wheat stocks at 920 mln bushels, below trade expectations. The agency also pegged U.S. all-wheat planted acreage at 42.740 mln acres, undershooting pre-report estimates. Together, the reports reinforced expectations for tighter wheat supplies.”