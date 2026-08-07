People are also reading…
The Hightower Report said, “Interestingly, the wheat market rallied but pulled back off the morning highs. The likely catalysts for the bounce are increasing drought in HRS crops areas in the U.S. and continues Black Sea export issues. The U.S. needs a strong spring wheat crop to avoid further ending stock declines and a 33% increase in the last 2 week in HRS area under drought suggests the crop may have significant challenges.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “In a report from the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, they noted that completion of Argentina’s wheat planting has been put on hold by “waterlogged farms”. Nevertheless, sowing is said to be 99% complete on an estimated 6.5 million hectares. As an aside, the wet weather is said to be affecting their late corn harvest too.”