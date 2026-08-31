People are also reading…
The Hightower Report said, “The market is pulling back this morning after sharp strength the second half of last week, hitting a new 3 year high. The market appears to be seeing a technical correction this morning as there is nothing fundamentally that has shifted bearish. Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Russian September wheat exports are expected to be the lowest since 2010 and may only reach between 1.8 and 2.3m tons. This would be down between 52.1% and 62.5% year over year. In addition, Russia’s Rostov region just declared a state of emergency after attacks disrupted major ports in the Black Sea basin.”