Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“It was an interesting market reaction to not only the U.S. numbers, but also that Brazil’s corn crop grew 5 MMT to 130 and the USDA kept Arge…

Soybeans

“Soybeans futures closed lower across the board again, as did soybean oil,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There remains little fresh n…

Wheat

Chicago wheat had a tough day with futures down 8-10 cents, CHS Hedging said. “Drought continues to plague HRW acres with more talk on acres b…