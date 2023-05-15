People are also reading…
Markets are mostly higher this morning led by the wheat market trading around 20 higher for KC and Minneapolis. Equity futures and crude oil are a little higher, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Nearby corn, beans and wheat are higher. There are concerns about Argentina’s economy and whether they can ship the meal they normally ship. Last weeks’ exports sales in meal were higher than expected, suggesting that some buyers may be moving some of their demand to the U.S.