“Grains traded lower with no new headlines out of Ukraine and better than expected weather so far this week,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans traded higher as demand continues to pick up. Outside markets were mixed as they digest the Fed rate hike and statement.”
“The corn market likely saw some profit taking following the recent runup and yesterday’s choppy price action since there was little fresh news to help the bull camp push prices higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Additionally, pressure from a sharply lower wheat market spilled over into the corn market and helped lead prices lower.”