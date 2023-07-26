Related to this story

Soybeans

The soy complex is under pressure this morning here and also in China, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

“I anticipate beans and bean oil to be in a bull market, with both anticipated to make new contract highs,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said.

Corn

The USDA’s weekly ethanol report showed cash prices were quoted $2.30 to $2.50 regionally, which was mostly 10 to 20 cents per gallon stronger…

Wheat

The International Grains Council lowered their outlook for global 23/24 wheat output by 2 MMT to 784. That is now a 19 MMT decline from last y…

Soybeans

The July outlook from IGC tightened global ’23/’24 soybean production by 2 MMT, noting the lost U.S. acreage reported on June 30. At 400 MMT, …