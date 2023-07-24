“Markets jumped higher as tensions flared again in the Black Sea over the weekend, as Russia attacked ports in the Danube, getting closer to NATO ally Romania,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.
Weather is also a factor.
“Forecasts were a little wetter in the Central Midwest in the 6-10 day, and cooler but drier in the 11-15 day,” Stockard said.
“U.S. weather this week is expected to be extremely stressful on developing corn, soybeans and spring wheat crops,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s with some 100-plus degree readings by mid-week as far north as South Dakota and central Iowa.”