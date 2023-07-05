People are also reading…
Traders continue to watch the weather trends, which appear to show relief from the hottest and driest weather. “NOAA’s 6-10 Day Outlook continues to show a cooler and wetter than normal outlook for most of the Corn Belt,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Monday’s (soybean) crop condition report showed a 1% decline to 50% G/E, vs. expectations for a 1-2% increase,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower ratings in MO, KS and NE more than offset increases in IL, IN, and IA… Ratings suggest an avg US yield of 50.5 bpa, with production of 4.190 bln well below the June-23 USDA forecast of 4.510 bln.”