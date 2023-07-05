Related to this story

Most Popular

Crop markets quiet ahead of report

It was a fairly quiet day for grain markets on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report. “The market is holding its breathe before tomorrow’s …

Quiet Monday for the markets

On the start of a holiday week “markets were relatively quiet,” CHS Hedging said. “Grains were still reacting to Friday’s shocking USDA report.”

Wheat

“Approximately 55% of the US winter wheat production area is experiencing drought,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “15% of the US spri…

Corn

“The possible derecho in Nebraska early this morning was not enough to spark any buying interest in the corn today,” Jessica Friel, with CHS H…