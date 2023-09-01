People are also reading…
Latest weather: No changes in the 1-5 day outlook with heat building and no rain. The 6-10 day is wetter for the western Midwest and drier for the eastern side. The 11-15 day is wetter for the Ohio Valley and IL but drier for Iowa, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging.
Markets are up today with new money coming in the first day of September, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Three big issues facing traders this month are the potential shutdown of the US government Oct. 1, the Ukraine counteroffensive and the UAW strike.