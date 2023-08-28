People are also reading…
More weather risk premium is being put back into soybeans and it’s dragging corn higher with it. Wheat is lagging without any big news from Ukraine, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Grain trade is mixed to start the week, with each crop having its own underlying fundamentals. Pro Farmer Tour numbers came out below what the trade was looking for, offering some support, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The two week forecast continues to be dry and warm across the Midwest, not the best finish for the crops, especially soybeans.