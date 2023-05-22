People are also reading…
With a bearish weather forecast and weak demand tone, the soy complex looks vulnerable to increased selling, according to the Hightower Report.
Markets are closely watching talks on trying to increase the federal government debt limit and avoid default, which would be a big negative for commodities markets, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Traders are also monitoring a potential dryout in the Midwestern Corn Belt, which could put a weather premium back in the market.