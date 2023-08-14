People are also reading…
After some weeks of good weather, crops may be facing tougher conditions ahead. “While the past few weeks have provided good and necessary rains over most of the Midwest, the forecast has changed and now shows very dry and hot conditions that are expected to last through the month and possibly into September,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“The longevity of the expected hot/dry pattern will be closely monitored by the trade as weather premium was inserted back into soybeans today,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said.