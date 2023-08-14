Related to this story

Most Popular

Crops rise quietly overnight

Gains in the grain complex came overnight ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report, CHS Hedging said. “On the flip side, the energy markets are losing …

Corn

After an initial burst higher after today’s report came out, the December contract hit its “second lowest close this year,” CHS Hedging said. …

Wheat

Wheat markets are higher after a “better than expected” export report this morning, CHS Hedging said. Wheat sales were listed at 567,600 tonnes.

Soybeans

Soy futures are trading with pre-report strength so far. Currently the beans are up by 4 to 5 cents, though the Sep contract remains weaker as…

Wheat

Wheat futures are fractionally mixed to 4 cents lower ahead of the USDA reports and the usual concerns about weekend surprises in the Black Se…