“Soybeans ended the day higher after a rocky lower start, and yesterday’s selloff following the USDA report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybean meal ended lower, but soybean oil was able to gain some traction and closed 3% higher in the October contract.”
Low water levels continue to present challenges for the movement of grain on rivers. “Dredging continues on the US river system to keep ahead of low water issues,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “There’s not enough rain in the forecast to replenish the river, so look for additional problems.