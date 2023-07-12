People are also reading…
“Market was mostly focused on release of WASDE report,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “…US 23/24 corn yield lowered to 177.5 vs 181.5 last month, production at 15.32 vs 15.265 last month, ending stocks at 2.262 vs 2.257 last month… US 23/24 soybean yield was left unchanged at 52.0, production at 4.3 vs 4.51 last month, ending stocks at 300 vs 350 last month.”
“As we expected the USDA made no change to their (soybean) 2023 yield forecast of 52 bu./acre,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Production fell 210 mln to 4.30 bln as a result of the lower acres. The USDA was aggressive in cutting new crop demand by 135 mln bu. with exports down 125 mln and crush down 10 mln.”