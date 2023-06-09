Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Corn conditions this afternoon saw a decline in good/excellent condition compared to last week. The USDA put the crop at 64% good-to-excellent…

Crop markets quiet to open week

Equity markets were higher most of the day, but turned down as the market closed, CHS Hedging said. “Grain markets were lower in soybeans and …

Corn

June is usually a transition month from demand to supply. The key is weather after the 7 day. N EU, Russia. Ukraine are dry. Canada is hot.. U…