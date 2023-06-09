People are also reading…
There shouldn’t be too many surprises in today’s WASDE report. It seems the market will trade the numbers for a little bit and then focus on the weather through the weekend as forecasts call for rain in the 7-day window, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
It’s USDA report day, so by 11 a.m. we’ll be a lot smarter than we are now, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. We are in a weather market more than anything else with 39% of the US soybean crop area is in drought and 45% of the US corn crop area is in drought.