“Weather models are showing predicted warmer temperatures and limited rainfall over the core of the Corn Belt into early June, as a high-pressure ridge is developing over this region,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weather forecasts after Memorial Day will be keys for potential precipitation to develop around the June 5-6 window.”
“Markets were a mixed bag again today,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans got caught in the cross hairs of the corn up day and the heavy losses on the wheat. June cattle posted new contract highs as well as a strong up day in the energy markets.”