Ukrainian drones hit a building in central Moscow overnight as it was shot down by Russian air defenses and attacked the Russian Novo Port container terminal. The Hong Kong-flagged container ship that had been sitting in Odesa since the start of the war has safely reached the Istanbul Strait. This was the first ship to leave Odesa since the grain corridor deal collapsed, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
The Pro Farmer Tour is set for the Midwest next week. Historically, Pro farmer soybean and corn yields has been below USDA final and futures for both crops drop during the tour. There has also been an average of a 25 cent drop in soybean futures during the tour, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.