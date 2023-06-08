Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Most look for a drop in demand for US corn exports. Weekly US ethanol production was up 2% from last year but still below pace to reach USDA g…

Corn

Corn export shipments have picked up in recent weeks as China’s large purchases throughout the spring have come to fruition. Despite the incre…

Corn, wheat dip overnight

Corn and wheat prices pulled back overnight, while soybeans stayed quiet awaiting export news this morning, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Corn

Corn conditions this afternoon saw a decline in good/excellent condition compared to last week. The USDA put the crop at 64% good-to-excellent…