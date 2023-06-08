The grain markets are higher led by the wheat markets. The better than expected jobless claims report today boosted equities as well, says Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
People are also reading…
A drought doesn’t mean no rain - but not enough rain, says William Moore of AgMasters. A weather premium will be added and subtracted over the coming weeks, “but the market should grind its way higher unless substantial rains come soon,” he says.
USDA will release its monthly WASDE report tomorrow as well as the Crop Production report. Both are due for release at 11am CT.