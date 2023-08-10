Related to this story

Most Popular

Crops rise quietly overnight

Gains in the grain complex came overnight ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report, CHS Hedging said. “On the flip side, the energy markets are losing …

Corn

“Corn futures traded lower for the eighth consecutive session, as prices closed below the key $5.00 psychological level as the market is prici…

Wheat

Wheat markets are higher after a “better than expected” export report this morning, CHS Hedging said. Wheat sales were listed at 567,600 tonnes.

Wheat

NASS reported the winter wheat harvest was 87% complete as of Aug. 6. That is up 7% for the week, and trails the 5-year average pace by just o…

Tensions escalating in Ukraine

Russian Security Council chairman Medvedev said if Ukraine’s counter-offensive is successful, then Russia would “be forced to use a nuclear we…