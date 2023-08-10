People are also reading…
December corn and KC September wheat both stayed in this week’s same trading ranges with little movement ahead of Friday’s WASDE and Crop Production reports. November soybeans were up on light volume, cautiously holding above support while traders anticipate a lower ending stocks number estimated for USDA tomorrow, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
The weather remains patently negative and traders are beginning to wonder if there may be too much rain, according to the Hightower Report. Support comes from a weaker dollar supported by Ukraine’s navy becoming more aggressive in protecting their shipping lanes, according the Hightower Report.