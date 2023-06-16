“The Ag markets….to the moon June……on dry weather concerns……forecasts are not putting much moisture in the mix for the next week or so,” says Ami Heesch of the rising grain markets today with continued dry weather.
People are also reading…
Market uncertainty will continue for a while. “History shows that if Mother Nature isn’t cooperative over the next 60 – 90 days this weather driven price surge could still have a ways to go despite the weak demand environment, Mark Soderber of ADM Investor Services said today.
The CME will be closed Sunday night and Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. The trading is scheduled to resume Monday evening at 7 p.m. Chicago Time.