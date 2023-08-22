People are also reading…
There is talk Ukraine may be close to a deal that would offer insurance for grain vessels exporting from Black Sea ports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
The ProFarmer crop first day results: SD corn yield 157.42 BPA vs. 149.71 3-year avg and 118.45 BPA last year with bean pod count of 1013 in a 3’x3’ area vs. 1039.7 3-year avg. and 871.1 last year. For Ohio: corn yield at 183.94 BPA vs. 175.64 BPA 3-year avg and 174.17 BPA last year. Ohio’s bean pod count was 1252.93 vs. 1160.9 3-year avg and 1131.64 last year. Today’s eastern tour goes from IN to Bloomington, IL, and the west will be in central and southern NE. Their national corn yield will be released on Friday, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.