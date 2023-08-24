Price action is “mostly higher” overnight, CHS Hedging said. However, “most, if not all, of the gains have been erased. The U.S. dollar index is sharply higher and energy markets are moderately mixed.”
People are also reading…
The next leg of the crop tour wrapped up with Western Iowa and Illinois under the microscope. Corn yields were estimated at 182.58 bushels per acre, nearly a bushel and a half higher than last year. Bean pod counts were also higher than last year as well.
In Illinois, estimated corn yield was posted at 193.72 bushels per acre, the third highest in ten years. Bean pod counts are also higher than last year.