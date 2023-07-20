People are also reading…
Markets were mixed as corn and soybeans turned lower on Thursday, CHS Hedging said. Wheat prices continue to be supported by war in Ukraine. “Ukraine made the statement today that any Russian vessel in the Black Sea they may consider carrying military cargo, saying what Russia said the prior day about ships going into Ukraine.”
Markets were “tired” after the past few days of rallies, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “It doesn’t mean the top is in.” Weather and headlines will likely control the volatility of the market, he said.