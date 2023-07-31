Related to this story

Soybeans

“USDA announced new crop bean sales of 229,000 and 272,000 tons this morning, both to unknown destinations,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging,…

Corn

Weather forecasts contributed to corn moving lower Wednesday. “Continued the corrective lower trade, drug lower by wheat,” Kevin Stockard, wit…

Quiet trade as weather leads focus

“Grain markets were quiet to start, with beans still riding the momentum of strong demand, but selling pressure came mid-morning and Nov beans…

Soybeans

“Soybean prices trailed off this morning as soy oil prices drifted lower,” CHS Hedging said. “Trends remain pointed higher but prices have top…

Wheat, corn stumble as soy rises

“Grains traded lower with no new headlines out of Ukraine and better than expected weather so far this week,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging…