Russian Security Council chairman Medvedev said if Ukraine’s counter-offensive is successful, then Russia would “be forced to use a nuclear weapon.” Ukraine is consulting with the U.S. this week, seeking security guarantees, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Ag markets are very bearish this morning with cooler weather forecast across much of the Midwest. Weekly crop ratings for corn and soybeans are expected to drop but the impact of hot weather on yields is uncertain, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.