“Russia is now claiming that the U.S. is behind the drone attack on the Kremlin,” CHS Hedging said. “They claim the attack was an attempt to eliminate Putin.” This global tension will likely impact markets.
“Once wheat sparked, the others followed suit (yesterday),” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. However, there were pullbacks in most crop markets overnight. “As in most bear markets, the corrective rallies are sharp. At present, I believe this to be a corrective rally and recommend farmers making new crop sales at these levels.”