Big news overnight were the derecho winds flattened crops across northern Missouri, central Illinois and east central Indiana, adding to supply worries, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
The USDA will release the Quarterly Grain Stocks and Planted Acreage reports this morning, June 30, at 11am CT. Markets will have a normal close on Monday, July 3, then won’t reopen until July 5 at 8:30am CT in observance of the Fourth of July, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.