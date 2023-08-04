People are also reading…
Sep soybeans down 5 ¾ to up 15 ¼ overnight. Nov beans moved back above their 200 day moving average, following the wave of commodity buying this morning. Demand is still steady, but SU/SX was down 4 ¼ to 52 ½ overnight, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
The 7-day QPF update from NOAA shows a band of precip across South Dakota from MT through MI with totals of over 4”. Most of N. IA and N. IL will also see rainfall over the next week. Brokerage firm StoneX is projecting US average soybean yield at 50.5 bpa, and production at 4.173 billion. USDA/NASS will issue its first estimate a week from today, according to Total Farm Marketing.