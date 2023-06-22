People are also reading…
Soybeans are weaker this morning as profit taking appears to be taking place. Soybean oil is down once again but has not traded to expanded limits. Meal is trading weaker this morning, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
EPA’s official RFS mandates were released, with biomass-based diesel set at 2.82 bln gallons for 2023, 3.04 bln for ’24, and 3.35 bln for ’25. The proposed amounts were 2.89 and 2.95 bln gallons for 2024 and 2025 respectively, according to Total Farm Marketing.