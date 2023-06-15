People are also reading…
“Soybeans rallied to one-month highs on dry weather forecasts and a better that expected soybean crush report for the month of May,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “NOPA reported 177.915 mln bushels and oil stocks at 1.872 bln pounds. Prices drew additional support from US dollar weakness and a bounce higher in the crude oil market.”
“Old crop soybean export sales were strong at 18 mln bu. the highest in 12 weeks,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Spain was the most noted buyer with 8 mln bu. May-23 NOPA crush at 178 mln bu. was above expectations of 176 mln and a record high for the month. Implied total crush for May-23 at 188 mln bu. is also a record high.”