People are also reading…
“Soybeans closed higher today along with soybean oil, supported in part by carryover strength from the corn market and a higher crude oil market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In soybean meal, the deferred contracts closed higher. While the Jul and Aug contracts posted bearish reversals, which could lead to additional profit taking on any further weakness.”
“Soybeans had a positive day with old crop July holding just above recent lows, while new crop November made a new low for the move before strengthening later in the session,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Nearby soybean oil traded the lowest price since February 2021. Soybeans are 49% planted, up 14 pts from last week and well above the average pace of 36%.”