The oilseed complex was sharply lower after closing at a new three-month high on Wednesday then falling straight back with more rain in the forecast.
“November posted a weekly reversal that depends largely on the weather,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said today. Also pressuring beans downward this week are export sales with net sales down 21% from last week, Uhrich said.
Adding into the corrective action in soybeans with better weather in the forecast today is “the residual overbought technical condition, strength in the dollar, and notable deterioration in global macroeconomic sentiment,” The Hightower Report said today.