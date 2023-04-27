People are also reading…
The trend for soybeans is still lower “as U.S. planting progress is going to accelerate,” CHS Hedging said. “July soybean meal broke through support, putting further pressure on processor crush margins which could slow the demand for soybeans domestically.”
China is only buying Brazilian soybeans at the moment which could drop the U.S. exports from the last USDA report, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. “Most of the drop was due to long liquidation due to record Brazil soybean crop being sold into market which dropped Brazil soybean export prices.”