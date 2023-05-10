People are also reading…
“Soybeans futures closed lower across the board again, as did soybean oil,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There remains little fresh news for the market to gain any traction so lower is the path of least resistance. July futures are looking to hold support at 1400’0 futures and November is hanging near multi-month lows of around 1250’0.”
The next WASDE report should have both bullish and bearish numbers for soybeans. “Argentina’s production is expected to fall to 24 mmt or lower, while estimates for Brazil are higher at 155 mmt,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With weather much improved, planting progress should be expected to continue at a good pace, and this weighed on new crop prices.”