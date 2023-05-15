Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“Soybeans futures closed lower across the board again, as did soybean oil,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There remains little fresh n…

Soybeans

“July beans are trading under $14 and nearing last week’s low, while Nov beans took out their March low to their lowest since last July,” CHS …

Soybeans

Soybean markets “are looking at decent losses so far this week,” CHS Hedging said. “Meal exports were about the only bright spot in the sales …

Soybeans

“Beans are starting the day strong after testing March lows yesterday,” CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

“There weren’t bullish numbers in the report,” CHS Hedging said. Old crop carryout grew by 5 million bushels to 215, but new crop came in at 3…