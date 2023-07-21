People are also reading…
The July outlook from IGC tightened global ’23/’24 soybean production by 2 MMT, noting the lost U.S. acreage reported on June 30. At 400 MMT, IGC still has a record world production figure dialed in. Projected soybean ending stocks were also trimmed by 2 MMT to 63 MMT, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Price pressure this morning was releated to a sightly less threatening wether forecast and some profit taking. Volatility could be extreme Sunday night into Monday, and weather and crop conditions wil be the driving force, according to the Hightower Report.