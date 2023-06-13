People are also reading…
“With November soybeans sustaining very strong gains in the face of bearish supply news from Brazil, the trade is obviously looking through the current abatement of deteriorating crop conditions,” The Hightower Report said today.
Today, given current market conditions, Stewart- Peterson Inc.’s Grain Market Insider recommended taking advantage of the recent rally to make a sale for the old 2022 soybean crop. July soybeans have rallied 128 cents from the May low and are approaching the $14.00 psychological resistance level, The Grain Market Insider said today.