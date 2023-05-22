People are also reading…
Soybeans experienced another steep decline on Friday, with the July contract trading to its lowest level since July 2022, and the November contract to its lowest level since December 2021, according to the Hightower Report.
Soybean futures were mostly higher overnight, and are sitting near those highs on 7 to 12 cent gains so far. Meal and oil also look to start the day trade in the black. Preliminary OI data had net new selling on Friday, up 3,064 contracts on the double digit futures losses. Soybean futures closed near their lows on Friday with 11 3/4 to 26 cent losses, according to Total Farm Marketing.