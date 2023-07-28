People are also reading…
Soybeans are down by a nickel to 18 cents in early Friday futures action. Front month soybean futures were 13 1/2 to 22 cents lower on Thursday. The November contract closed below the $14 mark, and was just 2 1/2 cents above the session low. Unlike corn, the preliminary open interest showed the selling was mostly long liquidation, dropping 8,413 contracts, reports Total Farm Marketing..
Soybean futures likely will continue to trail off as long as wheat and corn see lower markets. For the week, futures are looking at losses of 5-16 cents, other than August which is up around 12 cents as of this morning, according Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging