November soybeans closed above its 200-day moving average for the first time since August 1st, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today. Soyoil also continues to provide support to soybeans stemming from biodiesel demand, he says.
Less production, improving exports and 6-year low stocks seem to be a recipe for higher prices, William Moore, market analyst with Price Futures Group, said in his AgMaster column today.
The soybean market has clearly returned to a "weather market”, The Hightower Report said today. As opposed to the corn market, the soybean crop has more vulnerability to the hot temperatures forecast for next week with beans sitting in the middle of the most important yield determining stage of the crop cycle, The Report said.